First geothermal power plant to be commissioned in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The first geothermal power plant in the Meshgin Shahr county of Ardabil Province (northwestern Iran) will be commissioned in the last month of the current Iranian year (February 19 - March 20, 2021), said Mohsen Tarztalab, managing director of Iran’s Thermal Power Plants Holding Company, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Energy of Iran.

The director emphasized that the production capacity of this power plant in the first stage will be 5 megawatts.

He added that in addition, the construction of the first national power plant will begin at the Buin-Zahra power plant in the Qazvin Province of Iran in the 11th month of current Iranian year (January 20-February 18, 2021).

Tarztalab noted that the first national gas turbine (MGT75) with an efficiency of 60 percent is currently being designed and manufactured in cooperation with Iran’s Thermal Power Plants Holding Company, the MAPNA Group and the Niroo Research Institute.

The director said that these gas turbines will be used as pilots at the Buin Zahra power plant.

“The MGT75 gas turbine can produce 28 megawatts of additional electricity compared to the MGT704 turbine. This turbine has the capacity to generate 220 megawatts of electricity,” he said.

The Meshgin Shahr geothermal power plant in Iran's Ardabil province is being built at the foot of Mont Sabalan, 85 km northwest of Ardabil. This station can produce a total of 50 megawatts of electricity. So far, 1.7 trillion rials (about $40.4 million) has been spent on the station.