Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline's construction planned to be completed in a year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline project is scheduled to be completed within a year, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Fatih Donmez said, Trend reports.

Fatih Donmez delivered the statement during the ceremony of signing a memorandum of understanding with Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

He noted that the Turkish section of the pipeline from Ighdir to Sadarak, Nakhcivan, will be 85 kilometers long.

The pipeline’s capacity will 500 million cubic meters per year, added the minister.

"Engineering works were completed in October. Preparations for holding the construction tender are ongoing. I hope that the construction tender will be completed in the first quarter of 2021," added Donmez.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn