Georgia makes giant strides in transposition of energy efficiency acquis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia made giant strides in transposition of the energy efficiency acquis, Trend reports via Energy Community Secretariat's annual implementation report.



"It transposed the directives on energy labeling, energy efficiency and the energy performance of buildings, as well as the National Energy Efficiency Action Plan (NEEAP)," the report said.



As reported, the institutional framework received a boost following the decision of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development to allocate more staff to the energy efficiency field.



"Georgia’s focus now needs to turn to the adoption of a very large number of by-laws in order to implement the three Laws adopted during the latest reporting period. Until then, Georgia will remain non-compliant in many areas of the energy efficiency acquis," the report said.



Currently, there is no national fund for energy efficiency, but large EU and IFI grants and lending programs for energy efficiency in buildings are being implemented. Adequate engagement of the private sector requires further development of Georgian ESCO market.



The adoption of the Law on Energy and Water Supply in Georgia compliant with the Third Energy Package at the end of 2019 paved the way for the liberalization of the electricity and gas markets in the country.



The Law provides the legal basis for unbundling of the transmission and the distribution systems in both sectors, as well as for market opening at both wholesale and retail level.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356