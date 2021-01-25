Kazakhstan to auction several land plots for hydrocarbons exploration, dev't

Oil&Gas 25 January 2021 17:26 (UTC+04:00)
German business morale drops to six-month low on virus woes
Belarus names volume of money transfers from Turkmenistan
Thailand to sell $2 billion savings bonds to finance stimulus measures
Latest
Kazakhstan continues to implement transport projects despite COVID-19 pandemic Transport 18:32
Azerbaijan’s Baku Taxi Service opens tender for maintenance and repair of London Taxi Tenders 18:22
Investments in Azerbaijan's economy to increase - Standard & Poor's Finance 18:20
Kazakhstan working on launching ferry service with Turkmenbashi, Makhachkala ports Transport 18:19
Uzbekistan to use South Korea’s experience in digital economy dev’t ICT 18:11
Azerbaijan planning to export domestic oil for diesel engines to Ukraine Economy 18:04
Google workers to form global union alliance US 17:58
S&P forecasts decrease in unemployment rate in Azerbaijan Finance 17:57
Azercell expanded the coverage of the LTE network to more than 85% of the country's territory last year Society 17:55
Iran's exports through Astara customs grow Business 17:54
Relations on two sides of Araz are relations of kinship and friendship - Iranian FM Politics 17:54
Azerbaijan shows footage from Kurdler village of Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 17:54
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 17:54
Contract to be signed on eleventh phase of Iran's South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 17:53
Liabilities of Azerbaijani private sector to banks to decrease over next 3 years Finance 17:52
Foreign trade turnover of Uzbekistan’s Samarkand region reduced in 2020 Uzbekistan 17:51
Turkish Yilmaden Holding eyeing chromite enrichment launch in East Kazakhstan Business 17:36
Georgia sees decrease in wine export Business 17:35
Production of vehicles in Azerbaijan increases Business 17:28
Hogan Lovells continues to advise Shah Deniz consortium after launch of SGC Oil&Gas 17:27
Azerbaijan's Unicapital OJSC predicts notable rise in operations with securities for 2021 Finance 17:26
South Korea allocates additional grant for Uzbekistan to counter spread of COVID-19 Uzbekistan 17:26
Iran’s IOOC continues operations in Sivand and Esfand oil fields Oil&Gas 17:25
Azerbaijan's AzerGold CJSC reveals 2020 revenues from export of gold, silver Business 17:25
S&P Global Ratings discloses forecast average inflation rate in Azerbaijan until 2024 Finance 17:24
Visit of Iran's Zarif to Baku - historic, says MFA spokesman Politics 17:17
Russian MP included in "blacklist" - Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry Politics 17:12
New opportunities with respect to new situation in region open wide doors to cooperation - President Aliyev Politics 17:10
Cooperation on Khudafarin water reservoir, future plans with respect to construction of power station already in very active phase - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17:09
Russia’s Tatneft in Turkmenistan opens tender for provision of truck crane services Tenders 17:08
We will be very happy to see companies from Iran among companies who participate in reconstruction of liberated areas - President Aliyev Politics 17:08
Iran to carry out vaccination against COVID-19 in Jan.-Feb. 2020 Society 17:07
Non-OPEC oil supply to rise in 2021, says JP Morgan Oil&Gas 17:06
Iran and Tajikistan agree to complete Istiqlol tunnel Business 16:53
Iran boosts value of exports from Gilan Province Business 16:51
Uzbekistan manages to maintain active foreign trade balance with number of countries Business 16:50
Volume of goods available in Iranian ports revealed Business 16:50
Italy consumer association sues Apple for planned iPhone obsolescence Europe 16:48
Iran asks EU to comply with its commitments within JCPOA Nuclear Program 16:28
IKEA lowers climate footprint helped by pandemic and energy-efficient light bulbs Europe 16:27
Iran says it will comply with its commitments if US returns to nuclear deal Nuclear Program 16:23
Georgian Innovation and Technology Agency implements new project with WB support Business 16:12
Iran discloses data of exports via Astara port Transport 16:10
Remittance inflows to Georgia increasing Finance 16:06
Uzbek agro-industrial agency announces tender for well construction Tenders 16:06
Turkey testing domestic missile from submarine (VIDEO) Turkey 16:06
Kazakhstan's Ministry of Agriculture preparing for sowing campaign Kazakhstan 16:06
ECB can price climate risk better than the market Europe 15:42
Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva re-elected as President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Society 15:42
Azerbaijani Economic Zones Dev't Agency to stimulate investment inflow in industrial parks Business 15:33
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 25 Society 15:32
Agricultural lands in Iran to be equipped with modern irrigation systems Business 15:31
Azerbaijan's current account balance to return to surplus in 2021 - Standard & Poor's Finance 15:31
Azerbaijan sends letters on Armenia's crimes to several countries (PHOTOS) Politics 15:31
USAID launches new regional projects with participation of Turkmenistan Business 15:31
Iran’s Petropars Operation and Management Company signed contract on Forouzan field Oil&Gas 15:05
Trade facilities, hairdressers, and beauty salons resume activity in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 15:05
Spain interested in financing infrastructure projects in Georgia - Spanish Foreign Ministry Finance 15:04
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for transport services Tenders 15:04
Iran could rely on oil and gas export for generating revenues - former minister Business 14:47
Azerbaijani investor talks automation of derivative transactions in capital market Finance 14:35
Operation in Dashalti in 1992 went down in history as Azerbaijan's most unsuccessful military operation Politics 14:34
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office puts several Armenian mercenaries on wanted list Society 14:33
Industrial gas inflow obtained from exploration well managed by Uzbekneftegaz Oil&Gas 14:21
Nike urges court to throw out EU probe into Dutch tax deal US 14:16
Uzbekistan to mark lands with organic agricultural seeds with special signs Uzbekistan 14:15
German business morale drops to six-month low on virus woes Europe 14:05
Uzbekistan achieves positive economic growth despite global pandemic Finance 13:58
Iran's export via Bazargan border booming Business 13:54
Iranian ship seized in Indonesian waters Society 13:46
Several contracts signed on oil fields of Iran’s NISOC Oil&Gas 13:45
SOFAZ reveals income generated from sale of condensate from Shah Deniz field Oil&Gas 13:31
Azerbaijan's SOFAZ discloses volume of revenues from ACG fields for 2020 Oil&Gas 13:28
Georgia reports 298 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 13:27
Turkmenistan working on registration of second Russian coronavirus vaccine Business 13:26
Dostlug field's development to potentially connect Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan-Europe gas pipelines Oil&Gas 13:13
Azerbaijan records growth in volume of deposited securities Finance 13:11
Textile production in Kazakhstan shows stable growth Kazakhstan 13:11
Volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Iran’s Amirabad port announced Transport 13:11
Azerbaijani FM receives Iranian counterpart (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:11
Construction of new railway terminal between Iran and Azerbaijan to be launched Business 12:59
Economy Minister talks Karabakh's role in development of Azerbaijan's non-oil sector Business 12:57
Uzbekistan boosts Chinese apple import despite COVID-19 Uzbekistan 12:56
Kazakhstan reports slight decrease in imports from Egypt Business 12:56
Israelis express readiness to travel to Georgia Tourism 12:54
Turkmenistan plans to commission number of new facilities this year Oil&Gas 12:53
Uzbek currency rates for January 25 Finance 12:52
Negotiations to be held on issue of tomato supply from Azerbaijan to Russia Business 12:45
Azerbaijan eyes to integrate state entities to government-cloud system ICT 12:43
Belarus names volume of money transfers from Turkmenistan Finance 12:43
Roadmaps for further reforming Uzbekistan’s electricity, oil and gas industries discussed Oil&Gas 12:42
Russian Embassy in Turkmenistan organizes six charter flight Transport 12:42
Iranian FM discusses obstacles for Iranian economy Finance 12:42
President Ilham Aliyev receives Iranian Foreign Minister Politics 12:37
Thailand to sell $2 billion savings bonds to finance stimulus measures Other News 12:17
Zimbabwe COVID-19 deaths pass 1,000 as infections surge Other News 12:14
Russian companies to invite Uzbek labor migrants by applying to construction ministry Uzbekistan 12:06
Azerbaijani ministry talks up-to-date cloud technologies countrywide ICT 12:05
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender to repair equipment Tenders 12:05
