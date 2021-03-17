Russian gas to be temporarily transported to Georgia through Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Russian gas will be temporarily transported to Armenia through Azerbaijan due to the repair of the North Caucasus - Transcaucasia gas pipeline, Trend reports citing Russian media.

"During scheduled maintenance work on the North Caucasus - Transcaucasia gas pipeline, Russian gas will be supplied to consumers through the territory of Azerbaijan. On March 16, Gazprom Export and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan signed a short-term contract for the transportation of Russian gas through the territory of Azerbaijan," - Gazprom Export said.

Ibrahim Ahmadov, deputy head of the public relations and events department at SOCAR told Trend that temporary repair work is underway on North Caucasus-Transcaucasia pipeline.

“For this reason, the Russian side requested Azerbaijan to allow to temporarily transit its natural gas to Georgia through its territory and the sides reached an agreement on paid transit,” said Ahmadov.

North Caucasus-Transcaucasia pipeline runs through Russia, Georgia and Armenia. Its transportation capacity stands at 16 million cubic meters of gas per day.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn