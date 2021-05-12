Kazakhstan KazMunayGas sees decrease in oil production at major fields
Latest
US looking to jointly produce Johnson & Johnson's single-dose Covid vaccine in India, talks on with SII
Azerbaijan - unique space where there is interreligious harmony, cooperation, says Azerbaijani president
First batch of Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Azerbaijan just a few days ago, more significant shipments expected later this month - Russian FM
Statements reeking of revanchism, are very dangerous, first of all for Armenian side - President Aliyev
Post-conflict situation, of course, dictates need for closer contacts at all levels - President Aliyev