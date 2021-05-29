OIES talks about ways to improve Turkmenistan's oil, gas sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The further improvement of Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector has to do with transparency, and a more visible appreciation of the importance of transportation to markets and how Turkmenistan fits into the global market situation, representative of Oxford Institute for Energy Studies (OIES), Julian Bowden told Trend.

Also, Bowden touched upon the topic of the International Forum on Attracting Investments in the Oil and Gas Sector of Turkmenistan.

"The Forum does inform the wider regional and global industry about aspects of Turkmenistan’s energy industry development and plans," he said.

As earlier Bowden told Trend, Turkmenistan is good at emphasizing its potential as a gas producer and exporter.

He added that the main challenge of Turkmenistan’s gas sector is to achieve this potential.

"With the major help of the Chinese, a pipeline system has been created to export gas to China. Arguably, it has been slow to develop its petrochemical sector," he explained.

Bowden also said that Turkmenistan’s markets are very competitive: "If we look at China, for example, China has many gas import options: pipeline gas from Russia: small volumes of pipeline gas from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan."

He also said, that Turkmenistan has vast reserves of gas and done many imaginative and impressive things, such as pipeline exports to China, the development of petrochemical complexes, and a world-scale gas-to-gasoline plant at Turkmenistan's Ovadandepe town.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva