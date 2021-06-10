Azerbaijan discloses volume of oil produced in May 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The daily oil production (with condensate) in Azerbaijan amounted to 674,000 barrels in May 2021, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

According to the ministry, 586,000 barrels of this volume accounted for crude oil while 88,000 barrels - for condensate.

A decision was outlined within the agreements adopted at the relevant meetings of the ministers of the OPEC member-states that the average daily production of crude oil in Azerbaijan will be maintained at 603,000 barrels in May, 610,000 barrels in June and 620,000 barrels in July.

