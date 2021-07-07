Activities of government agencies in Iran suspended due to shortage of electricity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The activities of government agencies and organizations in Iran will be suspended every Thursday by August 22, 2021 in order to supply electricity to strategically important areas, including the population, the Cabinet of Iran has decided, Trend reports citing the cabinet’s information portal.

The decision says that the shortage of electricity in Iran has increased significantly over the past week.

In addition, it is planned to impose certain restrictions on working hours in the provinces of Iran.

As reported, Iran's power plants can generate 54,000 megawatt hours of electricity, at present.

On July 5, 2021, a record figure was set in Iran's electricity consumption, which was 66,200 megawatt-hours. This is 8,000 megawatts more than last year's peak period and 10,000 megawatts more than on the same day last Iranian year.