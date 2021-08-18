Maire Tecnimont sees increase in green energy revenues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.18

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

H1 2021 revenues of Maire Tecnimont in green energy totaled Euro 39.1 million, up 73.3 percent on the same period of the previous year (in H1 2020 amounting to Euro 22.6 million), Trend reports with reference to the company.

The surge was in part due to an increase in the operations of the subsidiary NextChem, which in the second half of the previous year and in the early months of 2021 further stepped-up technological development, thanks to the co-operation agreements signed with a number of Italian and overseas counterparties. The increase in revenues is also due to the restart of some activities in energy efficiency services previously slowed down by the impact of the pandemic.

The H1 2021 Business Profit was Euro 3.1 million (Euro 0.6 million loss for H1 2020), increasing on the same period of the previous year due to higher volumes, as described above, and a differing production mix, with a greater focus on the initiatives of the subsidiary NextChem. The H1 2021 Business Margin was 7.9 percent, significantly increasing on -2.7 percent for H1 2020. H1 2021 EBITDA reported a loss of Euro 0.7 million, after absorbing G&A costs which increased due to the development of the facilities and the organization of the subsidiary NextChem.

---

