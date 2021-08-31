IGB to undergo 3 more environmental audits during active construction phase
Latest
Co-op between Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan - important for sustainable dev't in South Caucasus - OSCE
Media reps of Turkic Council members, observer countries begin visit to Azerbaijan's liberated areas (PHOTO)
Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund talks on mortgage loans issued in Azerbaijan since 2006 (INTERVIEW)
Lots drawn for teams participating in semi-finals of 'Tank Biathlon' within Int'l Army Games 2021 (VIDEO)