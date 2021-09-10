Kyrgyzstan interested in buying Azerbaijani oil - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

By Sadradddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Kyrgyzstan is interested in buying Azerbaijani oil, Kyrgyz Economy and Finance Minister Akylbek Zhaparov said at the 10th Meeting of the Turkic Council’s Economy Ministers in Baku, Trend reports on Sept.10.

"Our country is interested in buying Azerbaijani oil and fuel. Azerbaijan has sufficient potential to supply Kyrgyzstan with oil products. We want Azerbaijan to become an exporter of petrochemicals not only for Kyrgyzstan, but also for the region as a whole,” Zhaparov noted.

The meeting is being held under the joint chairmanship of the Turkic Council’s Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev and the Azerbaijani Economy Minister Jabbarov and with the participation of the ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary and Turkey.