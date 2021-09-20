Volume of SOCAR’s diesel supply to Ukraine revealed

Oil&Gas 20 September 2021 10:25 (UTC+04:00)
Volume of SOCAR’s diesel supply to Ukraine revealed
Iran shares data on trade turnover with ECO member states
Iran shares data on trade turnover with ECO member states
Turkey sees increase in mining products exports to Azerbaijan
Turkey sees increase in mining products exports to Azerbaijan
Georgia's frozen chicken export revenue increases
Georgia's frozen chicken export revenue increases
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkey shares cargo traffic stats for Iskenderun port in 8M2021 Turkey 11:09
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Oil&Gas 11:06
Uzbekistan increases production of gasoline Oil&Gas 11:04
Volume of ACG oil transshipment via Ceyhan terminal disclosed Oil&Gas 10:51
Turkey discloses volume of vehicle shipments between Mersin, Israeli Haifa ports Turkey 10:47
Indian Govt announcement on international tourism likely in 10 days: Officials Other News 10:45
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of September 20 Uzbekistan 10:44
Turkey shares data on chemical exports to Turkmenistan Turkey 10:42
Asian jet fuel demand to recover from pandemic nadir over coming quarters Oil&Gas 10:40
Meeting with VP Kamala Harris also on cards during PM Modi's US visit Israel 10:38
Iran shares data on trade turnover with ECO member states Business 10:37
Turkey records growth in clothing exports to Kazakhstan Turkey 10:33
Turkey sees increase in mining products exports to Azerbaijan Turkey 10:32
Azerbaijani FM leaves for New York to partake in UNGA's 76th session Politics 10:30
Turkey's leather exports to Uzbekistan surge in value for 8M2021 Turkey 10:30
Iranian currency rates for September 20 Finance 10:28
Value of grain exports from Turkey to Uzbekistan soars Turkey 10:26
Volume of SOCAR’s diesel supply to Ukraine revealed Oil&Gas 10:25
Georgia's frozen chicken export revenue increases Business 10:25
Turkmenistan boosts imports of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 10:23
Iran not to lift car import ban unconditionally - MP Transport 10:21
Azerbaijani gymnasts win six medals in Montenegro (PHOTO) Society 10:16
Strengthening economic relations with neighboring countries is priority for Iran - President Raisi Politics 10:15
East Azerbaijan province to complete semi-finished civil construction projects - governor Iran 10:12
Saudi retains top spot in oil supplies to China with volumes up 53% y/y Arab World 10:10
700,000 doses of Sputnik V’s second component delivered to Guatemala Russia 10:05
Iranian expert talks electricity prices for industrial sector Oil&Gas 09:54
Iran's lifts ban on imported rice Iran 09:48
Uzbekistan sees increase in manufacturing of industrial products Business 09:44
Iran, Syria trade slows down - Chamber of Commerce Iran 09:43
Turkmenistan’s energy ministry extends tender for power plant construction Tenders 09:38
Oil down on stronger greenback, rising U.S. rig count Oil&Gas 09:19
Armenia is not working towards implementation of trilateral agreements on Karabakh - Russian expert on Baku Network platform Politics 09:18
Iran sees increase in electricity supply Oil&Gas 09:12
Iran's South Pars Gas Company to launch new refinery unit Oil&Gas 09:10
Iran shares data on rapeseed cultivation Business 09:08
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall in Iran Finance 09:07
American Airlines, Microsoft join Gates-backed program to boost clean energy Transport 08:59
2,438 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:28
EU remains Georgia’s main trading partner Business 08:00
USA economic recovery would reverse into recession if debt limit not raised - U.S. Treasury Secretary Economy 07:31
Taliban leader seeks foreign assistance for displaced Afghans Other News 06:59
Biden, Macron to talk amid submarine deal row Europe 06:25
Saudi Arabia outlines roadmap to boost museum sector Arab World 05:46
France cancels defence meeting with UK over submarine row Europe 05:13
Lebanon receives highest per-capita remittances in Arab region Finance 04:35
Honda to launch online sales of new cars in Japan Business 03:57
Lufthansa launches $2.5 bln capital increase to repay state bailout Finance 03:18
Israel re-allows entry of foreign tourist groups Tourism 02:36
Key data on U.S. J&J, Moderna COVID-19 boosters weeks away US 01:55
United Russia gets 42.92% of vote in State Duma elections with 20.06% of results counted Russia 01:12
France rebukes Australia, U.S. for lying, contempt over submarine deal Europe 00:31
Main goal of Armenian lobby is to create confrontation between Azerbaijan and Russia - Russian expert Politics 19 September 23:59
Turkey reports 26,398 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 19 September 23:46
Australia defends scrapping of French submarine deal, Macron and Biden to talk Other News 19 September 23:11
Cost of mobile internet in Georgia decreases ICT 19 September 22:44
Raisi orders ministries to identify coop. areas with SCO Iran 19 September 22:09
Uzbek textile industry has potential to become decisive hub between East, West Business 19 September 21:35
French company to reconstruct buildings in Turkmenistan's Ashgabat Turkmenistan 19 September 21:29
UK records another 29,612 coronavirus cases Europe 19 September 21:15
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 20 Oil&Gas 19 September 20:47
Qatar flight with Afghans, Americans, Europeans leaves Kabul, official says US 19 September 20:20
Iran's CBI shares amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 19 September 20:11
Iranian FM to meet with foreign ministers of 4 + 1 group Politics 19 September 19:01
Israel reports 7,445 new COVID-19 cases Israel 19 September 18:41
Iran boosts mobile phone imports Business 19 September 18:19
Kazakh Minister, reps of Kazakh cultural centers of Uzbekistan meet Kazakhstan 19 September 18:03
Israeli researchers 3D-print blood vessel networks for implantation Israel 19 September 17:42
Number of flights from Iran's Mehrabad International Airport up Transport 19 September 17:19
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 19 September 16:53
Azerbaijan confirms 1,734 more COVID-19 cases, 3,378 recoveries Society 19 September 16:48
Israel, Egypt FMs agree to boost bilateral ties Israel 19 September 16:35
Capital of Iran's Bouali Sina Petrochemical Company grows Oil&Gas 19 September 16:16
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 19 Oil&Gas 19 September 16:07
Georgia sees decline in revenues from beer exports Business 19 September 15:58
Macron to hold call with U.S. President Biden - French government spokesman Europe 19 September 15:45
Iran resumes activities of industrial enterprises in Markazi Province Business 19 September 15:21
Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 20,174 Russia 19 September 15:06
Armenian PM asked Turkish President for a secret meeting Turkey 19 September 14:38
Kazakhstan increases exports to Poland amid COVID-19 Business 19 September 14:28
Iran launches industrial enterprises in Yazd Province Business 19 September 14:22
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for September 19 Society 19 September 14:22
Opening of Zangezur corridor to positively contribute to difficulties in Azerbaijani-Armenian relations - Turkish President Politics 19 September 14:18
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange soar Finance 19 September 13:52
State Duma elections held at Russian Embassy in Baku (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 19 September 13:49
British government confident of gas supply, minister Sharma says Europe 19 September 13:18
Carmakers dominate Turkey's top exporters list Turkey 19 September 12:35
Australia says it was 'upfront' with France over submarine deal as crisis continues Other News 19 September 12:05
Territorial integrity of neighboring countries - more important for Iran – Iran’s MFA Politics 19 September 11:38
Georgia reports 1,501 coronavirus cases Georgia 19 September 11:07
Iran shares data on cargo transportation in Lorestan Province Transport 19 September 10:47
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to auction long-term state bonds Finance 19 September 10:46
Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan prepares weekly review of activities (VIDEO) Society 19 September 10:42
50 million volunteers in 180 countries take part in World Cleanup Day Other News 19 September 10:21
World leaders return to U.N. with focus on pandemic, climate Other News 19 September 09:46
Indonesian militant leader killed in shootout, police say Other News 19 September 08:44
Georgia's external debt increases Finance 19 September 08:13
Turkish state energy exchange company to operate in Uzbekistan Turkey 19 September 08:00
2,781 more COVID-19 cases recorded in Kazakhstan in past 24 hr Kazakhstan 19 September 07:31
US steps up plan to expel Haitian migrants from Texas border city US 19 September 06:33
All news