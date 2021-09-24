Brent crude oil surpasses $78 per barrel, first time since October 2018
The price of Brent crude oil futures contract with November delivery rose by 0.99% and reached $78.01 per barrel on London’s ICE, Trend reports citing TASS.
As of 19:38 Moscow time, growth slowed down, the price of Brent oil reached $78 per barrel (+0.97%).
The last time the price of Brent oil exceeded $78 per barrel in October 2018.
Meanwhile, WTI crude oil rose by 0.93% to $73.98 per barrel.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
France and US have very strong interests in strengthening respective relationships with India: Blinken
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva views conditions created at newly-built secondary school No 88 in Bina settlement of Baku (PHOTO)
International experts to prepare report on Armenian atrocities in liberated territories of Azerbaijan
By the end of the year, we will fully provide all the liberated territories with energy - President Aliyev
If Armenia accepted plan I proposed, then defeat would not have been so humiliating for them - Azerbaijan's president
We started purchasing unmanned aerial vehicles long time ago, more than 10 years - President Ilham Aliyev