Oil prices decline following 5-day winning streak
Oil prices slipped on Tuesday, taking a breather after rising for five consecutive sessions, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery lost 16 cents to settle at 75.29 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for November delivery decreased 44 cents to close at 79.09 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
The slide came amid a stronger U.S. dollar. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, increased 0.41 percent to 93.7686 in late trading on Tuesday. Historically, the price of oil is inversely related to the price of the U.S. dollar.
