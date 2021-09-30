Kazakh president talks on possibility of achieving carbon neutrality

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

Trend:

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commented on the possibility of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060, Trend reports via Kazinform.

"Due to climate change, the vector of decarbonization of the economy is increasing in the world. Many countries have announced the achievement of carbon neutrality by the middle of the century. New regulatory mechanisms are being introduced, including a border carbon tax in the EU. Kazakhstan, like Russia, is one of the most energy-intensive countries in the world," Tokayev said at the XVII Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia.

The mining industry accounts for more than 50 percent of industrial production, and 70 percent of electricity is generated from coal, the president said.

"Despite the high dependence of the economy on minerals, Kazakhstan has announced its commitment to carbon neutrality by 2060. This is a very real and rational task. Achieving a zero emissions balance will require structural industrial and economic changes," he noted.

"We are developing a long-term low-carbon development strategy. Russia is also working productively in this area, and we are closely monitoring the actions of its Government. Therefore, our Governments could work together on this issue and exchange experience and best practices," Tokayev added.

The XVII Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia has started in Kokshetau, Kazakhstan. The Forum between the two countries is attended by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin.