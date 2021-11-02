Azerbaijan to provide Aghdam with power supply in near future – Azerenergy (PHOTO/VIDEO) - UPDATE

Details added, first version posted 10:30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

Trend:

Power supply to Azerbaijan's Aghdam will be provided in the near future, Trend reports with reference to Azerenergy OJSC.

In order to connect the Aghdam district to the general energy system of Azerbaijan, to provide it with stable and uninterrupted electricity, on behalf of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azerenergy OJSC completed construction of two substations - Aghdam-1 and Agdam-2 with a capacity of 110/35/10 kilovolts.

Special envoy of President Ilham Aliyev Emin Huseynov noted that the completion of work at both substations encourages and is a significant event.

"The construction of the substations was completed ahead of schedule. After 27 years, we have brought light to the city of Aghdam. We express our deep gratitude to the victorious Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev. From now on, we will turn Aghdam and all of Karabakh into paradise," Huseynov said.

Aghdam-1 substation is located at the entrance to the district center, next to the former bus station, while Aghdam-2 substation is located in the direction of Shelli village, closer to Askeran.

Not only a power line has been installed In Aghdam, but also high-speed internet has been provided, and thus not only special purpose facilities and substations in Aghdam, but also the Azerenergy Karabakh Regional Automatic Control Center under construction here will be provided with high-speed internet.

According to the head of the Azerenergy public relations center Teymur Abdullayev, an automatic control center is being built, which will provide control over all power plants, substations, power lines that are being built in Aghdam and in Karabakh overall.

“On the territory of the Aghdam-1 substation, along with the Automatic Control Center, a section for the repair of machinery and equipment, a section for special purpose machines and mechanisms of Azerenergy are being built, and all work will be completed in the near future,” Abdullayev said.