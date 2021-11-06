Polish entrepreneurs interested in presenting modern green technologies in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Polish entrepreneurs, beneficiaries of the GreenEvo program, are interested in presenting the modern green technologies in Georgia, the Ministry of Climate and Environment of Poland told Trend.

According to the ministry, these green technologies contribute to comprehensive sustainable development and the circular economy to the Georgian side.

"The Ministry of Climate and Environment, which aims to popularize the environmental technologies of Polish entrepreneurs – in Poland and abroad – implements the innovative GreenEvo program - Green Technologies Accelerator," the source said.

Its main task is to help Polish small and medium-sized enterprises to establish international contacts, as well as to provide them with the necessary tools for dynamic development, the ministry said.

Georgia and Poland established diplomatic relations on 28 April 1992. Both countries are full members of the Council of Europe.

