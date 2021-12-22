SOCAR opens 67th filling station in Romania

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.22

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has opened the 67th gas filling station in Romania, Trend reports with reference to the company.

The new gas filling station is reportedly located in the city of Sibiu, not far from Sibiu International Airport. This is the fourth gas station under the SOCAR brand in this region of Romania.

“It is possible to simultaneously refuel 4 small and 2 large cars at the station. The filling station offers NANO 95 and NANO 98 fuel (gasoline), NANO Diesel and NANO Super Diesel, as well as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Moreover, a charger for electric vehicles has been installed at the station,” SOCAR said.

Currently, 67 gas filling stations under the SOCAR brand operate in 26 regions of Romania.

“In accordance with the strategic development plan approved by our company, we will continue to expand the network of filling stations in this country next year,” the company said.

SOCAR entered the Romanian market in 2011 with SOCAR Petroleum SA.

