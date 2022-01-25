Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek experiencing power outages across entire city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

There is no electricity almost everywhere in the capital of Kyrgyzstan - Bishkek city, Trend reports with reference to the Kyrgyz media.

The information about power outages has been also obtained from different regions of Kyrgyzstan. Severelectro OJSC and the National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan are clarifying the causes of the incident.

The information was spread earlier that there is no electricity in the cities of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.