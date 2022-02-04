Southern Gas Corridor transported over 18.5 bcm of gas – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

In 2021, as well as in January of this year, more than 18.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas was exported through the Southern Gas Corridor to consumers in Georgia, Turkey and Europe, Azerbaijan’s energy minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at the plenary sessions on expansion of the project and energy transition held as part of the 8th Ministerial Meeting within the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council.

During this time, only European countries have been provided with approximately 8.9 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani natural gas under long-term contracts, as well as short-term spot operations, the minister added.

Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said that the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council has successfully fulfilled its mission to supply natural gas to Europe through a huge corridor from a new source. The Minister also noted that the Southern Gas Corridor is a unique element of a sustainable energy supply. While the world's energy crisis is raging, the role of European consumers in energy supply has confirmed that the Southern Gas Corridor serves energy safety.

