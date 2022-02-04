Azerbaijani gas is most relevant, real source - Peter Szijjarto
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.4
By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:
Azerbaijani gas is the most relevant and real source, said Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto.
He made the remarks at the plenary sessions on expansion of the project and energy transition held as part of the 8th Ministerial Meeting within the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council.
"We should appreciate natural gas as the best solution to ensure the safety of supplies in order to achieve our green targets in the transition period. Looking at the possible diversification of energy sources in Central Europe, we can say that the most relevant and real source for this is Azerbaijani gas,” added the minister.
