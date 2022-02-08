Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss electricity transmission infrastructure development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Georgia discussed the further development of the existing electricity transmission infrastructure between the countries so that it can fully meet the existing requirements, Trend reports via the press service of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

The issue was discussed between the Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Romeo Mikautadze and the Head of Azerenerji OJSC Balababa Rzayev. Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze also attended the meeting.

The sides reaffirmed the importance of building additional transmission infrastructure to connect the energy systems of the two countries.

The sides discussed the priority areas of cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector. It was noted that Azerbaijan is Georgia’s strategic partner in the field of energy.

Georgia’s deputy minister of economy informed the head of Azerenerji about the ongoing energy market reform in Georgia, which aims to establish modern market mechanisms in the field, develop the competition, which will ultimately contribute to strengthening energy security and greater protection of local consumer rights.

