EU wants to connect Ukraine's electricity system as quickly as possible – Kadri Simson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

EU will move forward with ENTSO-E to connect Ukraine's electricity system as quickly as possible, Kadri Simson, EU energy commissioner, said at the press conference on the Energy Council meeting, Trend reports.

She noted that this step would also link Moldova to the EU grid – another country that wants to be able to choose its energy future.

“This is a strategic initiative for increasing Ukraine's energy independence. This is technically challenging. But, as Europe, this is something tangible we can do for our partners,” noted the energy commissioner.

She went on to add that EU also continue to work on delivering gas to Ukraine through physical reverse gas flow capacity from West to East.

“The first such deliveries from Hungary took place this winter. The physical reverse flow capacity between Slovakia and Ukraine has been increased and discussions are ongoing to extend this to the next heating seasons. Ukraine also needs our very practical, immediate help. Today I presented to the Member States a list of requests from Ukraine with urgent needs in the energy sector. The list covers things like diesel, petrol, jet fuel and generators. I am happy to report that concrete deliveries are already scheduled from Poland, Lithuania and Czechia and many other Member States have pledged their help,” added Simson.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn