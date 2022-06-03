Turkey has great potential for LNG exports - Oxford Institute for Energy Studies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Europe is a major consumer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and Turkey has great potential for LNG exports, senior researcher of the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies Gulmira Rzayeva said, Trend reports.

Rzayeva made the statement on June 3 during the 27th Energy Forum in Baku.

She noted that currently there are 57 companies with a license for the export of LNG in Turkey.

"It is expected that the prices for gas and LNG will remain the same in the nearest future. Private oil and gas companies in Turkey should play the role of operators in the expansion of LNG transport," she added.