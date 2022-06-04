Azerbaijan's energy minister discloses import volume of Turkmen gas through Iran

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 4. Azerbaijan has imported 1.5 billion cubic meters of Turkmen gas through Iran since the beginning of 2022, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov told reporters during a special session on 'Path to Zero Emissions: Developing the Green Energy Potential of the Liberated Territories' on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Week in Shusha on June 4, Trend reports.

According to him, the sides have reached corresponding agreements during the Iranian minister's visit to Azerbaijan.

"Iran will further continue to cooperate in this direction," Shahbazov said.

As Minister of Oil of the Islamic Republic of Iran Javad Ovjihas earlier said, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Iran agreed to double natural gas exchanges as part of an agreement signed in November 2021.

Currently, Turkmenistan is supplying 5-6 million cubic meters of gas per day to the northeastern regions of Iran, while Iran provides Azerbaijan with the same amount of gas through its northwestern border.

A trilateral agreement to swap Turkmenistan’s natural gas to the Republic of Azerbaijan through Iran was signed on the sidelines of the 15th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit in Ashgabat on Nov. 28, 2021.

The implementation of the contract began on January 1, 2022.