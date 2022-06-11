Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Azerbaijani oil prices grew this week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $129.03 per barrel, having increased by $2.66 (2.1 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $131.15 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $127.13.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $127.88 per barrel this week, up by $2.57 (2.05 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $129.90 per barrel, while the minimum price was $126.07.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $87.5 per barrel this week, which was $4.15 (4.97 percent) more than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $89.63 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $85.55.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated made up $127.05 per barrel this week, thus increasing by $5.44 (4.47 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $128.93 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $124.68.
|
Oil grade/date
|
June 6, 2022
|
June 7, 2022
|
June 8, 2022
|
June 9, 2022
|
June 10, 2022
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$127.13
|
$127.94
|
$130.02
|
$131.15
|
$128.93
|
$129.03
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$126.07
|
$126.88
|
$128.95
|
$129.90
|
$127.61
|
$127.88
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$85.55
|
$86.39
|
$88.50
|
$89.63
|
$87.43
|
$87.50
|
Brent Dated
|
$124.68
|
$125.80
|
$128.29
|
$128.93
|
$127.55
|
$127.05