Kazakh president welcomes Tengizchevroil's decision to redirect extra gas volumes to domestic market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the decision of Tengizchevroil (TCO) to redirect extra 2.6 billion cubic meters of gas to the domestic market of the country, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

According to the press service, this issue was discussed during a meeting between the president and Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Chevron Michael Wirth.

During the conversation, the main aspects of Chevron's further interaction with Kazakhstan and the implementation of a number of investment projects were discussed.

The sides exchanged views on the situation in the world energy market, and also considered the prospects for the participation of Chevron in the implementation of investment projects in the petrochemical sector and plans for further expansion of the production capacity of the Karachaganak field.