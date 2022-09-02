Almost all documents submitted for issuance of permit for IGB’s use

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.2. In parallel with the finishing works carried out by the EPC contractor, ICGB continues the coordination of the administrative procedures in Bulgaria and Greece necessary for the issuance of all permits for the use of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) and its legal commissioning, the ICGB AD, the project company, told Trend.

"At the moment, we have submitted more than 95 percent of all the required documents to NBCD for preliminary review and approval, so as to help speed up convening a commission to issue Act 16 for Bulgaria and, accordingly, a Permit for Use. Consumers and businesses are counting on us to be operational from October 1st and to help reduce energy prices during the heating season, so for us there is no higher priority than that," said ICGB AD executive director from Bulgaria Teodora Georgieva.

The IGB project is of key importance for increasing security of supply and for ensuring diversification of natural gas sources for Bulgaria and the region of Southeast Europe. At the regional level, IGB will provide access to the gas transmission network for Bulgarian municipalities and regions that didn’t have an option for connectivity. The interconnector with Greece is an entirely new route for the transmission of natural gas to Europe and will give Bulgaria and the region access to supplies from new sources. The project will connect the country with the Southern Gas Corridor and has excellent synergy with other major energy projects such as TAP, TANAP, EastMed and the LNG terminal at Alexandroupolis.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn