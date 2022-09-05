Kazakhstan talks revision of its obligations under OPEC+ deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The quota for oil production in Kazakhstan within its obligations under the OPEC+ deal will amount to 1.7 million barrels per day in October this year, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan.

On September 5, a ministerial meeting of the countries participating in the OPEC+ agreement was held in the format of a videoconference.

Kazakhstan was represented at the meeting by Vice Minister of Energy Asset Magauov.

At the meeting, the implementation of the obligations under the OPEC+ agreement by the countries in August was discussed.

As a result of the meeting, it was decided that in October the level of production will be at the level of August, given that an increase of 100 million barrels per day was envisaged only for September.