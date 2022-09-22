Azerbaijan eager to transport electricity from wind energy to Europe – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. We have discovered in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea huge wind energy potential, said Azerbaijan’s energy minister Parviz Shahbazov.

He was addressing the Romanian International Gas Conference, organized by the Romanian Oil and Gas Employers' Federation (FPPG).

“It is about 157 gigawatts with 35 gigawatts in shallow waters. It is very economically viable project and we’ve already started talks and also some projects with different energy companies in Azerbaijan. Today we’re discussing with Romania, Georgia, Hungary the ways how to transport it into the European market. It will be our long-term contribution to the energy security in Europe,” said the minister.

