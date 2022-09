BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan reviewed the implementation of the roadmap on energy cooperation, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov tweeted, Trend reports.

"In Almaty, we discussed the implementation of the Roadmap on our multifaceted energy cooperation with First Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan Azim Akhmedkhadjaev. We have an agenda to strengthen our strategic partnership with Uzbekistan," the minister wrote.