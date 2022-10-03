BP actively works to strengthen cybersecurity in oil industry - VP for Caspian region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. BP is actively working on measures to strengthen cybersecurity in oil industry, Vice President for the Caspian region, Communications and External Affairs Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said this during the summit on 'Global Hybrid War and Cybersecurity', Trend reports.

"Today oil industry needs not only traditional security measures, but also cybersecurity measures. BP also represents the private sector, which has been increasingly subjected to cyber attacks recently," he said.

According to Aslanbayli, the company's employees receive appropriate training in the field of cybersecurity.

"One of BP's projects is also of educational nature. The company is working with universities on projects in the field of cybersecurity, the creation of laboratories in this area," he added.