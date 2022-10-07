Azerbaijan's Azerishiq talks commission of digital substation in Fuzuli

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, October 7. It's expected that digital substation and management center in Fuzuli will be commissioned in two months, Head of the press service of Azerishiq OJSC Vagif Aydinoglu told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that the digital substation with the capacity of 2x2500 kilowatts is an innovative solution for monitoring, protection and control systems, which collects and processes all information about the state of the electrical network, and also organizes equipment control in a digital format.

According to Aydinoglu, this project will allow to develop optic digital measuring transformers and digital equipment complexes of a new generation at substations.