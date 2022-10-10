IGB means access to trusted, reliable sources, says Ursula von der Leyen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.10. EU has been working hard over the last seven months – and with success: Last year, Russian gas used to be 40 percent of our imports, today, it is down to 7.5 percent Russian pipeline gas, said Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, Trend reports.

Addressing the Tallinn Digital Summit, she pointed out that having the right infrastructure in place is key.

“And the good news is that Europe is making more progress by the day. Just some days ago, we inaugurated a new gas interconnector between Bulgaria and Greece. It will bring gas from Azerbaijan, and from Mediterranean LNG terminals, not only to Bulgaria but also to Romania, Serbia and North Macedonia. These connections are game changers for Europe's energy security. This means access to trusted and reliable sources of energy everywhere in our Union. And it means freedom from dependency on Russian gas,” added the European Commission’s president.

IGB connects Bulgaria with the Southern Gas Corridor and will enable secure supplies from a variety of sources to several countries in Southeast and Central Europe, including Moldova and Ukraine.

The pipeline is set to transport 1 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas per year to Bulgaria. Its capacity is 3 billion cubic meters with the possibility of expanding to 5 billion cubic meters per year.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn