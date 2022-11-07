Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iranian oil exports hit record high in October

Oil&Gas Materials 7 November 2022 12:43 (UTC +04:00)
TEHRAN, Iran, November 7. Iran's oil exports last month (September 21 – October 20) hits a record high over the last few years, Iranian Government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi said, Trend reports citing ILNA.

Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi in a statement published on his Twitter account announced Iran's record-breaking oil exports and earning oil revenue to avoid liquidity creation.

Iran generally does not release figures and there is no definitive figure for its oil exports, with estimates often in a wide range.

