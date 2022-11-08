Azerbaijani oil prices surge

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $1.73 on November 7 compared to the previous price, reaching $102.6 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on November 7 amounted to $100.48 per barrel, up by $1.67 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $72.21 per barrel on November 7, growing by $1.41 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea rose by $2.99 compared to the previous price and made up $101.72 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on November 8)