Gas supplies via TAP would help Albania cope with its energy needs, says economist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Any energy cooperation of Albania with Azerbaijan, and in particular related to gas supplies via TAP, would help Albania cope with its energy needs, Isilda Mara, Economist at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies, told Trend November 16.

She noted that the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which transports gas from Azerbaijan to Italy crosses Albania for more than 200 km, but so far Albania was not a part of any agreement for getting access to Azerbaijani gas.

“Albania relies mainly on hydro energy for electricity production. Recently, a number of energy projects such as solar power plants have been launched, but it will take few more years until the production starts. As such, the energy sources are not diversified and reliance on imports is estimated at close to 30 percent. Certainly, Azerbaijani gas could be another source which would help Albania to be less exposed to shortages of electricity production by hydropower plants, especially if the country is affected by prolonged periods of droughts (more and more frequent in the recent years),” added Mara.

As for other spheres of cooperation, the economist said probably, Azerbaijani investors could find good synergies to invest in Albania in other areas such as tourism that has become quite promising in the recent years.

“ICT services could be another one. Many young talented and high skilled Albanians are offering their services online or remotely especially to foreign companies in the EU, but also worldwide,” she added.

