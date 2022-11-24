IGB, several other projects to add significant gas transmission capacity – Kadri Simson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. In gas, only this year, key diversification projects like the gas interconnection between Poland and Lithuania, the Poland-Slovakia interconnector, the Baltic Pipe between Poland and Denmark and Norway and the Greece-Bulgaria pipeline will be adding significant gas transmission capacity, said European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson making an opening speech at the European Parliament's November plenary, Trend reports November 24.

“Our effort of disengaging from Russia as our main gas supplier has worked better than we expected. We have replaced entirely the gas no longer delivered from Russia with LNG or additional pipeline gas from reliable sources. Diversification, demand reduction, a common storage policy and our REPowerEU actions are making a difference. We are in a broadly adequate security of supply situation for this Winter. But this is coming at a cost. Prices remain high,” she said.

Simson noted that gas demand reduction across the Union is an integral part of the approach to reduce risks.

