Hungary to sign agreement on electricity supply from Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán will sign an agreement on electricity supply from Azerbaijan through Georgia and Romania (underneath the Black Sea), on December 17, Trend reports via TASS.

According to Spokesman of the head of the Hungarian government Bertalan Khavashi, the conclusion of the quadripartite agreement will take place in Bucharest.

"Viktor Orbán will sign the agreement on December 17 in Bucharest," said MTI Hungarian news agency, citing Khavashi.