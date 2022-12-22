Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry, EBRD sign memorandum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have signed the memorandum of technical support for the electric power development, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov tweeted on December 22, Trend reports.

"This cooperation, aimed at low carbon and sustainable development, will foster the green energy development, improve the power plant efficiency, and reduce carbon emissions," the minister wrote.