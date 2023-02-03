Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $84.14 per barrel on February 2, 2023, decreasing by $2.27 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $82.26 per barrel, down by $2.26 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port on February 2 equaled $43.94 per barrel, lower by $2.27 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, dropped by $2.24 compared to the previous price and made up $80.74 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on February 3, 2023)