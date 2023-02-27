Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy considers boosting electricity export from “Jabrayil” energy hub

JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, February 27. Azerbaijan's Azerenergy OJSC considers increasing the electricity export from the “Jabrayil” energy hub, Director of the Karabakh Regional Electric Network LLC Mirjalal Huseynov said, Trend reports.

Huseynov made the remark during a media tour organized to get acquainted with the construction of the mentioned hub.

According to him, in the first stage, the hub is expected to export around 1,000 megawatts of electric power to the EU markets, taking into consideration the demand of the Karabakh economic region.

"Today, the construction of the Jabrayil energy hub is being completed in the shortest possible time. We’re sure that the second and third stages will be completed in roughly the same minimum time. If there is a need to increase the exported energy from this power plant, we will be able to boost the capacity of substations. We also don’t exclude the building of extra substations, which will serve both to meet the additional energy needs of Karabakh and increase the exported energy amount," he said.

Huseynov stressed that this station would be provided with electricity from power plants in Imishli, Aghjabadi, and other nearby areas.

"First of all, we’re aimed at providing uninterrupted power to the entire territory of Karabakh, as well as at plants and factories that will be built here," he added.

The Jabrayil substation is a crucial and promising mega-project in terms of increasing export opportunities and connecting the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to the general energy system of Azerbaijan, transferring energy from the Khudafarin and Maiden Tower power plants, including from alternative, renewable energy sources, as well as small hydropower plants, into the general energy system of Azerbaijan.