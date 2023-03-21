Infinera's optical solution deployed on Trans Adriatic Express cable

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. EXA Infrastructure (EXA) has deployed Infinera's ICE6 800G coherent optical solution on the EXA Trans Adriatic Express (TAE), a submarine cable system linking EXA's current European footprint to Türkiye via Albania and Greece, Trend reports via Infinera.

TAE is a joint venture between EXA Infrastructure and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline AG (TAP), designed to provide the most direct and reliable fibre optic infrastructure between Italy, Greece and Turkey.

The system will be operational from end of May 2023.

EXA selected Infinera's ICE6-based solution to help meet the rapidly growing bandwidth demand on its state-of-the-art TAE cable link. Infinera's ICE6 optical engines provide subsea network operators like EXA with industry-leading capacity per cable by leveraging unique features including highly granular baud rate configuration, industry-leading long-codeword probabilistic constellation shaping (LC-PCS), and Nyquist subcarriers that seamlessly integrate with existing third-party line systems.

TAP transports natural gas from the giant Shah Deniz field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe. The 878 km long pipeline connects with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border in Kipoi, crosses Greece and Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy.

TAP facilitates gas supplies to South Eastern European countries through existing and prospective interconnectors. TAP is connected to Interconnector Greece Bulgaria (IGB) which started its commercial operations in October 2022, providing Caspian gas to Bulgaria, enhancing security of energy supplies in one more European country. TAP’s exits in Greece and Albania, together with the landfall in Italy provide multiple opportunities for further transport of gas from Azerbaijan to the wider European markets.

