Iran eyes to sign contract on gas import with Turkmenistan in coming days

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Iran will soon sign an agreement with Turkmenistan on the import of gas from this country, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji told reporters after meeting with newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan Batyr Amanov in Tehran on May 30, Trend reports.

Owji said that under the contract, 10 million cubic meters of gas will be imported from Turkmenistan daily as of this month (May 21 through June 21, 2023). As Iran imports gas from Turkmenistan, the pressure on the gas network in the north and north-east of the country will increase.

The minister added that Turkmenistan ranks 4th in the world in terms of gas reserves. Iran has the capacity to transport 40-50 million cubic meters of gas daily from this country. Based on this, Iran intends to increase its gas imports, swaps and sales.

Owji also pointed out that Iran incurred a debt of $1.65 billion for importing gas from Turkmenistan during the period of the previous Iranian government (2016-2021). This debt has already been paid in full.

According to him, discussions were also conducted with the Turkmen side in the direction of development of oil and gas fields, provision of technical and engineering services.

As reported, Iran stands second in the world for gas reserves, with about 34 trillion cubic meters of gas. Reportedly, Iran's gas production capacity is more than 1 billion cubic meters.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur