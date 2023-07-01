Turkmenistan's Seydi Oil Refinery processes large volume of crude oil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The Seydi Oil Refinery (SOR), located in the Lebap region of Turkmenistan, processed about 194,450 tons of crude oil from January through May this year, Trend reports.

According to official data, during the specified period, the plant manufactured almost 146,300 tons of refined oil products.

The plant produced 77,100 tons of gasoline and about 49,340 tons of diesel fuel from this raw material during the first five months of this year.

In addition, during the specified period, the Seydi Oil Refinery produced more than 1,500 tons of fuel oil, 10,740 tons of heavy vacuum gas oil, and 7,510 tons of petroleum bitumen.

In general, SOR processed 442,400 tons of crude oil, most of which produced more than 226,600 tons of gasoline last year.

Turkmenistan is one of the world's leading countries in terms of oil and gas reserves. The country pays great attention to the construction of oil and gas processing plants, as well as the active export of energy resources to international markets