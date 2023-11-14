Wintershall Dea joins largest CCS project in UK

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Wintershall Dea has joined the groundbreaking Poseidon carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in the United Kingdom, Trend reports via the company.

This development follows the acquisition of a 10 percent stake in the project's license from Carbon Catalyst.

The Poseidon CCS project stands as one of the largest carbon dioxide transportation and storage initiatives in the UK. Anticipated to become operational by 2029, the project boasts a maximum annual storage capacity of up to 40 million tons in its full development stage. With a vision to permanently store approximately one billion tons of CO2, Poseidon aims to connect a diverse array of CO2 emitters situated across the East and Southeast of England. This connection holds the potential to significantly reduce carbon emissions in the region.

To facilitate the transportation of CO2, the project plans to utilize the Bacton Gas Terminal operated by Perenco, delivering the captured carbon to the offshore Poseidon storage site. The carbon storage license is strategically located in the UK Southern North Sea, approximately 65 kilometers off the coast from Bacton in Norfolk County. Encompassing the geological structures of the Leman gas field, the license incorporates a combination of depleted reservoirs and saline aquifers deemed suitable for the secure and permanent storage of carbon.

Wintershall Dea's involvement underscores the company's commitment to advancing sustainable solutions and contributing to the UK's efforts in achieving its carbon reduction goals. The Poseidon CCS project marks a crucial step toward a greener and more environmentally responsible energy landscape.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn