Equinor names reasons of selling assets in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Equinor is in the process of re-shaping its international oil and gas business, and the divestments in Azerbaijan are in line with its strategy to focus on its international portfolio, said Philippe Mathieu, Equinor's executive vice president for international exploration and production.

The closing of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions including all regulatory and contractual approvals.

Equinor and SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) have signed an agreement whereby Equinor will divest all its remaining assets in Azerbaijan to SOCAR.

The assets comprise a 7.27% non-operated interest in the Azeri Chirag Gunashli (ACG) oil fields in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea, 8.71% interest in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline and 50% in the Karabagh field. SOCAR already holds a 25.0% stake in ACG, a 25.0% stake in BTC via Azerbaijan BTC Limited, and 50% in Karabagh.

“Azerbaijan has been an important part of Equinor’s international portfolio over the past 30 years. Together with SOCAR and the other partners in ACG, we have created significant value for the partnership and for the Azerbaijani society. SOCAR is well positioned to create further value from the assets for the longer-term and we have appreciated the close collaboration over the years,” noted Mathieu.

Equinor has been present in Azerbaijan since 1992. ACG, operated by bp, is the largest oilfield in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian basin and the BTC pipeline is used to transfer crude oil to the Turkish Mediterranean coast.