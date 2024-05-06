Azerbaijan showcases health facilities allocated in connection with COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. A working group has been established at the Territorial Medical Units Management Association (TABİB) to implement the action plan related to the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the 19th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol, and the 6th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement, Trend reports.

According to information, on the first day of the event, 4 medical stations and 4 ambulance brigades established by the association will operate at the COP29 venue.

“A total of 30 ambulance crews are planned to work during the event. During this period, a medical station and medical aid brigades will work round the clock in the districts where more than a thousand guests will live. The Central Oilmen's Hospital and Yeni Klinika are allocated to provide qualified medical assistance in cases of need for inpatient medical care. A 10-bed burn center will be established in the Central Oilmen's Hospital with 60 beds. The Yeni Klinika will have 550 beds for inpatient care. Besides, in case of infectious diseases or emergencies, modular hospitals in Muhammadi, Bilgah, and a modular hospital at the Clinical Medical Center have been adapted to meet the needs," TABIB informs.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. The COP28 plenary meeting in Dubai on December 11 last year made this decision. Baku will become the world's center, receiving about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

At the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, the United Nations signed the Framework Convention on Climate Change as an agreement to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. 198 countries sign the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

