Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan's national footballers to compete with Kazakhstan's team

Society Materials 6 May 2024 18:33 (UTC +04:00)
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. One more opponent of the Azerbaijan national soccer team has been determined, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The Azerbaijani national team will compete with Kazakhstan in a friendly match. The match will be held on June 11 at the stadium “Haladas Sports Complexum” in Hungary. The meeting will start at 20:00 Baku time.

To note, the Azerbaijan national team will face the Albania national team on June 7 at 21:00 Baku time at the same stadium.

